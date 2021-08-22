Drying Out, Heating Up Tomorrow & Tuesday | Central AL Forecast

Coming off of a very hot August afternoon in Central Alabama with occasional showers. Today’s heat index topped out in the upper 90s to low 100s across most of the region. For tonight, our rain chances will finally begin to go down as slightly drier air continues filtering in from a light North wind…

For tonight, expect a mostly clear sky with warm & muggy conditions. Temperatures will drop to the upper 60s & lower 70s by tomorrow morning. Calm winds, no chance of rain.





A strong upper-level ridge to our West is expected to produce excessive heat tomorrow across much of Central Mississippi, as well as for parts of Arkansas & Louisiana. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for tomorrow for much of this region.

We’ll also see some of that heat tomorrow across Central Alabama, albeit not enough to merit a Heat Advisory or Excessive Heat Warning. For tomorrow, expect dry conditions, high humidity, and afternoon temperatures in the low to middle 90s. Forecast peak heat index is in the upper 90s to middle 100s tomorrow — drink plenty of fluids, and remember to take plenty of breaks in the shade. Light North winds at 5 mph. No chance of rain.





Hot, dry conditions are expected to persist across the area for Tuesday. By Wednesday, our chances of afternoon showers go back up as the upper-level ridge weakens slightly overhead. Expect a few pop-up showers Wednesday afternoon, followed by more scattered showers & storms for Thursday & Friday.

As far as temperatures go, the summer heat won’t be going anywhere for the upcoming week. Everyday this week from Monday to Friday will feature highs in the 90s & heat indices in the low 100s.

In the tropics right now, Tropical Storm Henri officially made landfall Sunday afternoon in Southwestern Rhode Island, bringing with it excessive rainfall, storm surge, and gusty winds to much of New York & New England. Henri is forecasted to continue meandering over New England until late Monday night, before moving towards Nova Scotia heading into Tuesday.





Elsewhere in the tropics, a large plume of Saharan dust has blown across the Atlantic from Africa, now covering a large portion of the Caribbean & Bermuda Triangle region. This dry air is expected to help limit much of any new tropical development close to home for the next few days.

That being said, there is one current area of interest in the Atlantic being monitored for development, but that chance is very low right now — just 10% over the next 5 days.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynesfor more Birmingham weather updates anytime!