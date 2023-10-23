MONDAY: Starting out cool and dry. Expect a mostly cloudy sky through the day today, but it appears we should stay dry. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s. Clouds slowly thin out overnight tonight. Temperatures eventually dip into the mid to upper 50s before sunrise Tuesday.

TUESDAY – FRIDAY: Expect a sunny and dry week across Alabama. That’s certainly not what we need, with worsening drought conditions expanding across the state this week. High temperatures will hover in the upper 70s and low 80s each afternoon, with overnight lows ranging from the low to mid 50s early in the week to the mid 50s and upper 60s later in the week.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Dry weather continues into the weekend. Certainly, that’s good news for those outdoor events, but not great for the drought. Highs remain in the 80s this weekend, with lots of sunshine and beautiful weather. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

