TONIGHT: Drier air continues to drift in overnight. That’s good news, meaning it won’t be quite so muggy, and overnight lows can drift into the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Temperatures climb right back into the 90s on Tuesday. The air will be just dry enough that the heat index stays in the mid 90s, so it won’t be quite as oppressive as some of our hot July days.

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY: The temperature and humidity continue to climb. With that increasing humidity, isolated storms return to a more prominent role in the forecast, as does the sweltering heat index. Values climb into the triple digits in the second half of the week, and as high as 110° in some locations. Rainfall totals will be uneven and scattered, but generally average out to around 0.25″-1″ across most of Alabama. Localized heavy rainfall totals of up to 4″ are possible through the week. The number in your backyard will vary significantly from town to town.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Hot and humid conditions continue, with a heat index staying in the low to mid 100s, and scattered showers and storms possible both days, although total washouts are not anticipated.

