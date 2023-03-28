TONIGHT: Getting quite chilly this evening under a clearing sky. Lows dip into the 30s and 40s. A north breeze and marginal temperatures will keep most from seeing frost, but we can’t totally rule it out north of Birmingham, particularly in valleys where winds will be lighter.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Temperatures reach the 60s under a sunny sky Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures trend up Thursday and Friday, with some spots reaching the 80s Friday afternoon. We will stay dry through the day Friday, but storms return to the forecast after midnight Friday night.

FRIDAY NIGHT & SATURDAY: A cold front moves south across the state Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing with it showers and storms. A few strong to severe storms will be possible between 9 pm Friday night to 9 am Saturday. Rain clears by lunchtime. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Rain moves out and we round out the weekend with comfortable weather. Highs in the 70s.

Storm Team 7 Day