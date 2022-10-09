DRY STRETCH ENDING SOON: It’s been over a month since we’ve had rain that would count for much of anything (greater than a tenth of an inch) in Central Alabama, but that changes this week. October is usually the driest month of the year, and so far we’ve started out the first week and a few days of the month with a goose egg in the rain column. On average, we’re approaching an inch of rain for the month about this time, although it’s not uncommon to have long dry stretches this time of year.

A cold front will move across the state of Alabama late Wednesday into Thursday morning, and with this front, we’ll have enough moisture in place for scattered showers and storms.

Rainfall for most of North and Central Alabama will average out to between a half inch and an inch Wednesday night into Thursday, although at this point, we can’t rule out some isolated spots seeing 2 inches. Of course, there’s also the potential a few unlucky spots miss out on any meaningful rain with this round too. Rainfall totals could be a bit spotty depending on how scattered the showers and storms end up being.

Behind this front, yet another round of cool and dry air moves in for the end of the week.

UP AND DOWN TEMPERATURES: After this cool weekend, temperatures trend up as we head into the first half of the work-week. Highs climb back into the upper 70s Monday, and by mid-week, we’re back in the 80s. Another cold front moves through Alabama early Thursday morning, dropping temperatures again for Friday and the weekend.

