Forecast dry and warm this weekend in Central Alabama

We will finally start to dry out on Friday thanks to all the weather systems clearing out of the region, and an area of high pressure will build toward us from Texas. It will be a warm and a slightly less humid day with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday and Sunday are going to be pleasant and dry as an area of high pressure builds over Alabama. We will be mostly sunny and warm with some lower humidity levels. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Lows will be in the lower 60s. This will be perfect weather to clean up from all the floods.

College Football: Fantastic weather for college football as we have some big games going on this weekend. CBS 42 will carry both Auburn and Alabama tomorrow. Expect dry and warm conditions for our local teams.

