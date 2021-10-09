Sunny and Warm Weekend, Quiet Next Week | Central Alabama Forecast

Looking at a pleasant, quiet Saturday across Central Alabama — lots of sunshine! Drier air has started funneling in as winds turn Northerly across our area. It’s been a beautiful day with most places in the 80s this afternoon.

For tonight, expect conditions to stay quiet with temperatures cooling off after sunset. Slightly muggy conditions persist. Partly cloudy sky, temperatures in the upper 60s by midnight. Morning lows Sunday in the middle 60s. Calm winds, no chance of rain.





For Sunday, expect another gorgeous afternoon with fairly warm temperatures in the afternoon. Our highs will be running anywhere from 6 to 10 degrees above normal for early October. We’re looking at middle to even upper 80s tomorrow with few clouds. No chance of rain, light North winds.





Next Week Outlook: No huge changes in our weather are expected. There will be a slight chance of showers on Tuesday, but the vast majority of us will likely not see any rain at all for our next work week. By next weekend, however, there is some indication right now that we could see a strong cold front push through sometime on Saturday. This could drop our temperatures back down to more seasonal levels by Sunday, but that isn’t set in stone at this time. This for now is just a forecast model trend we’re keeping an eye on.

College Football: Fantastic weather for college football as we have some big games going on this weekend. CBS 42 will carry both Auburn and Alabama tomorrow. Expect dry and warm conditions for our local teams.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!