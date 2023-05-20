SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain ending by 9 pm. Cloudy but drying out overnight, with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

SUNDAY: Dry air moves in, and we see some sunshine! Highs reach the 80s again, but it should feel pretty comfortable outside.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Moisture sneaks back into Alabama behind the front, and so we’ll see some showers and storms return to the forecast to start out the work-week. This will be a familiar forecast for us by now. Warm and humid through the day, with unevenly scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening. Rainfall totals will range from nothing to over 2″ in isolated spots.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Dry air pushes in from the east to round out the work-week, shutting down rain chances and leading to what should be a pleasant stretch. Yes, high temperatures will trend a bit higher, but the lower humidity will keep those mid-80s highs feeling tolerable.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: For now, we’re keeping rain out of the forecast for the weekend, however, there may be enough moisture creeping back into the state that rain chances have to be added later. Other than that, expect high temperatures to stay in the 80s through next weekend. 90s could make a return beyond that, though.

