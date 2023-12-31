WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Trending slightly warmer for New Year’s Eve. After a cold morning, highs reach the low to mid 50s. We stay dry through midnight Sunday as we ring in the new year.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: A few showers are possible as we kick off the first day of 2024, but rain will be light and spotty. Definitely not a washout. High temperatures around 50°. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Tuesday will be dry and chilly with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Tuesday morning temps will be in the 20s. Rain returns to the forecast Wednesday into Wednesday night as more showers move through the state. Rain should taper off Thursday morning, with chilly and cloudy conditions continuing through Thursday.

