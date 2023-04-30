SUNDAY NIGHT: Cool and dry with the occasional gust of wind. Lows in the 40s. Winds gust as high as 25 mph out of the West-Northwest overnight.

MONDAY: Beautiful but breezy weather to kick off the week. Highs in the low 70s Monday, with lots of sunshine Winds out of the west Monday will again be gusty, with some gusts reaching the 25-30 mph range.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Temperatures slowly trend up through mid week, finally reaching the 80s by Thursday afternoon. We stay dry and sunny through Thursday morning, with clouds building in Thursday afternoon.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast Friday into the weekend. For now, rain coverage appears to be spotty each day, with no washout in the forecast. Highs expected to be in the 70s and 80s to round out the week.

Storm Team 7 Day