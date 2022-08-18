It is a mostly cloudy morning with a few showers and patchy fog across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s.

The stalled front will push south to the Alabama Coast today. This will bring in some drier air and keep the chance for rain low with a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.





Tonight, we will be mostly cloudy with a few stray showers. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The stalled front will drift back north on Friday as an upper-level wave/disturbance along the coast pushes north too. We will be mostly cloudy with a better coverage of showers and storms. Some heavy rain will be possible. Highs will only get into the lower 80s. The rain will continue into Friday evening, so some of the high school football games will be wet.

Weekend Outlook: The pesky front will move north toward Tennessee on Saturday, and this will help to reduce the amount of rain we will see. Expect scattered showers and storms on Saturday, but they will not be as widespread as Friday. It will be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.





Sunday will have a little better coverage of storms as the front pushes back south into Central Alabama. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Next Week Outlook: The unsettled weather pattern will continue into next week. The same front will linger over Central Alabama on Monday and Tuesday with numerous showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. It will push south into South-Central Alabama on Wednesday through Friday. We will still have scattered showers and storms across the Birmingham area each day. Daily highs will be in the 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: a tropical wave is located over the Belize and is forecast to move NW across Central America and SE Mexico during the next few days. Then it will emerge in the Bay of Campeche where an area of low pressure could form on Friday. Some slow development is possible this weekend as it moves NW over the SW Gulf of Mexico. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.