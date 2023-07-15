TONIGHT: Chance for a passing shower or storm, mainly before midnight. After 3 am, some patchy fog may develop. This fog should mix out by about 7 am Sunday morning. Lows in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Drier air filters in from the north, which should really limit the potential for rain. I can’t rule out a rogue downpour south of I-20, but the vast majority of us stay dry. Highs in the low 90s, with a heat index around 98°

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Temperatures trend up as we start the week, back into the mid 90s both Monday and Tuesday afternoons. Tuesday will be totally dry, but I can’t rule out a couple of isolated storms Monday afternoon and evening. Humidity will drive the heat index into the upper 90s and low 100s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Mid-week brings the hottest weather of July so far, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A couple of thermometers might sneak up to 100° on Wednesday. Higher humidity both days will lead to a heat index at or above 105°. Strong high pressure should keep us rain-free Wednesday, but a few isolated storms can’t be ruled out Thursday.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: It’ll still be hot, but temperatures do back off a little bit from the mid-week high. Maximum temperatures will be back in the low 90s, with a heat index in the low 100s. Scattered storms make more of a return to the forecast Friday, but at this point we don’t see any washouts in the forecast.

Storm Team 7 Day