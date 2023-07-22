TONIGHT: Mainly dry with a few clouds south of I-20. Patchy fog developing after midnight. Fog could become locally dense before sunrise Sunday morning. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Dry and not too unpleasant. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, but relatively low humidity will make the heat more bearable during the afternoon. A couple of hi-resolution models have hinted at a morning or afternoon shower, but based on the drier air moving in, I’m not giving much weight to those models in this forecast. I’m expecting dry conditions throughout Sunday.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Relatively tame summer weather ahead for the first half of the week. Highs in the low to mid 90s, with the heat index as high as 100°. Not a drop of rain is in the forecast through the first half of the week as drier air continues to win out in the forecast.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Humidity creeps up through the second half of the week, and with that comes a return of more widespread heat index values above 100° Thursday into the weekend, and a return of at least isolated afternoon showers and storms. Rainfall in the second half of the week will be uneven, with some spots picking up as much as an inch of rain in a day while most spots remain dry.

Tropics

Hurricane Don is moving northeast into colder waters, and is expected to transition into a post-tropical cyclone next week. Don is not a threat to land, as it will easily thread the needle in the North Atlantic between Newfoundland and The Azores. Impacts from Don are not expected in these locations.

Invest 95L is a small area of low pressure located midway between the Cabo Verde islands and the Lesser Antilles, moving westward. This area of low pressure will likely reach the Lesser Antilles by the middle of next week. It’s got a medium chance at developing into a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm as it moves westward over the next 7 days. It’s still far too early to know what, if any, impact this system could have on the United States.