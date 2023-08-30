TONIGHT: Drier air moves into the state behind Idalia. That will allow us to get comfortably cool this evening, with lows in the low to mid 60s across Central Alabama. A few spots in the Tennessee Valley might sneak down into the upper 50s before sunrise Thursday.

THURSDAY: Idalia continues its northeastward trek and drier air filters in behind the storm across Alabama. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s, with a few spots perhaps sneaking up to 90° southwest of Birmingham. The dry air will make the day quite comfortable. Humidity begins to trend upwards overnight Thursday, keeping lows a bit higher into the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Moisture returns briefly from the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, helping to trigger a few scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FOOTBALL FORECASTS:

Thursday night looks great for football in Alabama. For the high school games and the UAB game, expect comfortable weather and no rain.

Friday night games across the state could deal with a few isolated showers and storms near kick-off, but rain chances should be tapering off through the evening.

As the College season kicks off for Alabama and Auburn, the weather looks a little warm, but mainly dry in Tuscaloosa and Auburn. Expect dry and somewhat warm weather in Jacksonville for the Gamecock’s second game of the year.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Outside of an isolated shower or storm Saturday, expect dry and relatively pleasant weather over the long weekend. Temperatures will slowly trend back into the low 90s as we head into Labor Day, with the warming trend continuing into next week.

Storm Team 7 Day