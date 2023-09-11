TODAY: A dry and mild start this morning under a mostly clear sky. The warming trend will continue this afternoon as highs return to the upper 80s to near 90 along with increasing humidity levels. A few widely spaced showers and a few storms develop by mid to late afternoon, although widespread rain is not expected.



TUESDAY: Showers become a bit more numerous in advance of an approaching cold front. Highs will hold in the middle 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

REST OF WEEK: Turning cooler and noticeably less humid. Highs will dip into the lower 80s, but the big difference will be the lower humidity. Not exactly feeling like mid-Fall, but certainly a welcome relief compared to the oppressive heat we’ve had for much of the Summer.

WEEKEND: Pleasant weather will continue through Saturday and Sunday. We can’t rule out the potential for a few passing, showers but widespread rain is not expected.