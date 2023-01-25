TONIGHT: Getting cold overnight, with lows dropping into the 30s. A few spots could dip below freezing before sunrise.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Highs in the 40s and 50s Thursday and Friday. We get a break from the rain for a few days, but expect clouds to stick around through at least the first half of the day Thursday before we start to clear out some. With a clearing sky Thursday night, temperatures will plummet into the 20s with sunny and cool weather continuing into Friday.

THE WEEKEND: Temps drop near freezing again Saturday morning, but temperatures trend up just a bit as we head into the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. We stay dry Saturday, but showers return to the forecast Sunday. At this point, it appears the heaviest rain Sunday will stay south of us, with heavier totals closer to Selma, Montgomery, and Opelika.

NEXT WEEK: The pattern will remain unsettled next week, with multiple rounds of rain likely. The middle of the week looks particularly unsettled, with heavy rain and thunderstorms likely Tuesday through Thursday. Heavy rain looks fairly likely, but it’s just too early to know if this will pose any severe weather or flooding threat yet. It’s something we’ll have to monitor closely through the coming days. Temperatures look to remain above average next week, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

