MONDAY/TUESDAY: Starting off the new week on a dry and chilly note across Alabama. High temperatures struggle to reach the low 60s Monday afternoon, with a mix of sun and clouds through the day. It gets chilly again overnight, as temperatures drop into the low to mid 40s under a clearing sky. Tuesday won’t be quite as chilly in the afternoon, but still quite cool with highs in the mid to upper 60s under a sunny sky.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Afternoon temperatures trend up a bit through mid-week, with highs Wednesday and Thursday reaching the low 70s. It will still be chilly in the mornings though, with lows in the mid to upper 40s both Wednesday and Thursday morning. By Thursday night, cloud cover increases, but rain appears unlikely before midnight.

RAIN RETURNS FRIDAY: Showers return to the forecast after midnight Thursday night and into Friday as a cold front approaches the state of Alabama. We still need rain with drought conditions continuing across the state, but just like the past few rain events, this next round of showers won’t help us too much. Rainfall totals generally around a quarter of an inch or less across North and Central Alabama.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Drying out and looking nice behind Friday’s front as we head into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday morning start out in the upper 40s and low 50s, and the afternoons look sunny and mild with highs in the low 70s.

Storm Team 7 Day