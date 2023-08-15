TONIGHT: Cool and comfortable air continues to filter into Alabama from the northwest. We’ll see temperatures drop into the 60s across Central Alabama, with the slight possibility of a few spots sneaking down to 59° or so in North Alabama before the sun rises.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday looks to be the nicest day of the week, with below average temperatures and humidity for mid-August. Highs in the low to mid 80s. There could be some spots in the mountaintops of North and East Alabama that stay shy of 80°. Dry and sunny conditions through the day, with a pleasant northwest breeze. We’ll drop into the 60s again Wednesday night, making for another comfortable evening.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Temperatures begin to climb upward in the latter half of the work-week. Highs reach the upper 80s Thursday, with a few of our typical “hot-spots” south and west of Birmingham sneaking into the low 90s. By Friday, most of us reach the low 90s and the humidity trends noticeably upward.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Typical August heat and humidity return by this weekend. Highs will be back in the mid 90s, and the heat index climbs back into the triple digits. It won’t be as hot as it was to start the week, but it certainly won’t be comfortable.

Storm Team 7 Day