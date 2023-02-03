TONIGHT: A frosty cold evening sets up across Alabama. Temperatures drop into the 20s across Central Alabama before sunrise Saturday morning.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Dry air remains in place through this weekend, leading to plenty of sunshine and a gradual warm-up. After a frigid morning, temperatures reach the 50s Saturday afternoon. Saturday evening will be chilly, but not as cold as Friday night. Sunday sees temperatures trend up a bit more, with highs reaching the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The dry pattern continues into the first half of the week next week. No rain is in the forecast until at least Wednesday. Temperatures continue to trend upwards too, with highs approaching 70° by mid-week. Wednesday into Thursday, moisture returns and a round of showers and a few storms are likely. At this point, this does not look like a severe or flood threat, but we’ll continue to monitor it. We’ll dry back out on Friday.

