WEDNESDAY: Patchy dense fog in the morning gives way to a sunny and seasonable afternoon. High temperatures top out in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures dip close to freezing before sunrise Thursday morning.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Turning sharply colder behind a Wednesday night front. Highs stay in the 40s Thursday and Friday afternoon, with Friday morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s. It will stay dry through at least early afternoon Friday.

FRIDAY EVENING/NIGHT: An upper level low moves across the Tennessee Valley Friday night, providing some lift and perhaps enough moisture in place to support a few light showers or even a flurry or snow shower north of I-20. At this point, it does not appear that accumulations are likely, but we will continue to monitor this closely.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Trending warmer as we head into the weekend. After a chilly morning temperatures rebound to near 50° by Saturday afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s Sunday. We stay dry through midnight Sunday as we ring in the new year.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Scattered showers possible as we kick off the first day of 2024, but rain will be light and spotty. Definitely not a washout. High temperatures around 50°.

Storm Team 7 Day