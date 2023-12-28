THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Highs stay in the 40s Friday afternoon, with Friday morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

FRIDAY EVENING/NIGHT: An upper level low moves across the Tennessee Valley Friday night, providing some lift and perhaps enough moisture in place to support a few light showers or even a flurry or snow shower north of I-20. At this point, it does not appear that accumulations are likely in Central Alabama, but we will continue to monitor this closely.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Trending warmer as we head into the weekend. After a chilly morning temperatures rebound to the upper 40s to near 50° by Saturday afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s Sunday. We stay dry through midnight Sunday as we ring in the new year.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Scattered showers possible as we kick off the first day of 2024, but rain will be light and spotty. Definitely not a washout. High temperatures around 50°.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Dry and chilly conditions through Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s, with most spots below freezing to start the morning Tuesday and Wednesday. Chance for a few showers late in the day and overnight Wednesday night.

