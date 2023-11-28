TUESDAY: Starting out cold in the morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Lots of sunshine today, with highs reaching the low to mid 50s. Temperatures quickly dropping after sunset, with temperatures in the 30s this evening.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures continue to drop overnight under a clear sky. We’ll dip below freezing after midnight and into the 20s before the sun rises Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll start out with morning lows in the 20s at sunrise Wednesday morning, but temperatures start an upward trend by Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s under a sunny sky. Not quite as cold Wednesday evening, but still chilly with temperatures dipping into the 40s.

THURSDAY: We’ll start out Thursday chilly, but not quite as cold. Morning lows will be in the 30s, with some of our typical cold pockets at or below freezing to start the day. Temperatures continue the upward trend through the afternoon, with highs approaching or exceeding 60°. Cloud cover increases through the evening, with temperatures only dropping into the upper 40s through the evening. Rain showers return to the forecast after 9 pm.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: Numerous showers ongoing to start the day Friday, with rain continuing past lunchtime. Highs Friday in the mid to upper 60s. Rain becomes more isolated Friday night, but additional rounds of showers set up Saturday and Sunday, with the highest coverage of rain over the weekend along and south of I-59. Rainfall totals across Central Alabama between one and three inches, with parts of South Alabama seeing as much as six inches of rain.

