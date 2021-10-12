Warm & dry next two days, Cold front coming Saturday morning | Central AL Forecast

Tonight will become partly cloudy to mostly clear. It will not turn cooler since the front will not move all the way through central Alabama. Lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.





For tomorrow, we will have quiet weather as an area of high pressure over the northern Gulf of Mexico will push the cold front northward. We will be partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. We will be near record high temperatures.





It’s a similar story for Thursday — no big changes. Mix of clouds and sunshine, morning lows in the middle 60s, very warm for October highs in the middle 80s.





On Friday, a second cold front will move toward the area. Most of the day will be dry, partly cloudy, warm, and humid. We will see a few showers moving into central Alabama during the evening. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Again, we will be near record highs.





Weekend Forecast: The cold front will move all the way through Alabama and into the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday. We will be cloudy with scattered showers until midday. Then we will become partly cloudy to mostly clear during the afternoon. It will become breezy, cooler, and less humid. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Saturday night will become clear and colder. Lows will be in the lower 50s. In the wake of the cold front, an area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. on Sunday. This will make us sunny, less humid, and cooler. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Fall weather will finally be back!





