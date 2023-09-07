Today, a cold front will move across Central Alabama. We will be mostly sunny, hot, and becoming less humid. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Tonight, it will feel refreshing with a mostly clear sky, lower humidity, and cooler low temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.

The cold front will move to South Alabama on Friday and stall along the coast. We will dry out with a partly cloudy day and lower humidity levels. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will stall along the coast this weekend, and less humid air will build across the Birmingham area. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, warm, and less humid with highs in the middle to upper 80s. This will be perfect weather for football, tailgating, and anything outside!

Next Week’s Outlook: We start out the week with sunshine on Monday as an area of high pressure sits over the Southeast U.S. Highs will be in the upper 80s. A trough will send a cold front toward Alabama on Tuesday. We will be partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs will be around 90°. The cold front will move through on Wednesday with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Thursday and Friday will be sunny and dry with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Tracking the Tropics

Hurricane Lee continues to strengthen as it moves WNW across the Central Atlantic. On Friday, Lee is expected to become a major hurricane as it approaches the Northern Leeward Islands. Right now, the models keep it just north of the islands as a strong Category 4 hurricane, and it could possibly briefly become a Category 5. Then it is expected to turn to the north and track between the U.S. East Coast and Bermuda as it moves around an area of high pressure in the Western Atlantic. This will be something to watch closely, especially for Bermuda.

Invest 96L is a large area of low pressure near the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions are favorable for some slow development, and a tropical depression could form over the eastern Atlantic later this week or this weekend as it moves to the WNW. Forecast models want to strengthen this into a hurricane next week. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.

The remnants of Franklin are located over the North Atlantic and could briefly acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics today as it moves between the Azores and Portugal. After today, conditions will be unfavorable for development. It has a low chance of redeveloping in the next day or two.