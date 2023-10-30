MONDAY: A cold front pushes through the state today. That brings some additional cloud cover and a few light showers. Rainfall totals will be very meager, with only trace amounts likely. Measurable rain is unlikely southeast of I-59. Temperatures will hover in the 60s this morning, then drop into the 50s through mid afternoon. Overnight, temperatures continue to drop into the 40s. Breezy conditions are likely, with wind gusts in the 20 mph range from mid morning into the overnight hours.

HALLOWEEN: Cold weather will be in place for Halloween, with morning temperatures in the 40s, and highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s. Gusty northwest winds in the 20-25 mph range will keep wind chills well below actual air temperatures. Trick-or-treaters can expect cold and blustery conditions, with temperatures in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s through Tuesday evening. Overnight, temperatures continue to tumble, with pre-dawn temperatures dipping near or even below freezing before sunrise Wednesday morning. Dry and breezy conditions through the day will lead to an increased wildfire risk.

WEDNESDAY: Still cold. That’s the big weather story, along with dry and breezy conditions leading to an increased wildfire risk. Remember there’s still a state-wide fire alert, so refrain from any burning! Temperatures near freezing in the morning, climbing into the low 50s in the afternoon. Yet another cold night across the state, with a freeze likely across Central Alabama before the sun rises Thursday. With wind dying down some overnight, some patchy frost is likely by Thursday morning, particularly in spots sheltered from any wind.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY: Thursday morning will be the coldest point in the week, with a gradual warm-up through the end of the week. Highs reach the 60s by mid-afternoon Thursday. Morning temperatures will still be chilly, but not as cold through the end of the week, and afternoon temperatures climb closer to average Friday into the weekend.

