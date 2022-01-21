Cold End to the Week. Frigid Mornings, Cool Afternoons this Weekend

As expected, we are dealing with frigid conditions on this Friday morning with temperatures in the 20s and wind chill values in the teens to lower 20s. We remain mostly cloudy throughout the day as highs struggle to reach the upper 30s. Most spots across Central Alabama will hold in the 32 to 35 degree range. Otherwise, mostly cloudy along with a slight chance for a few flurries over East Alabama.





For tonight, gradual clearing and icy cold as lows plummet to the upper teens and lower 20s. Here’s the good news: Sunshine returns Saturday, warming us into the middle 40s, then upper 40s by Sunday. In terms of the overnight lows, we go below freezing each morning through Monday.

Longer term, the warming trend will continue into Tuesday as showers return in advance of yet another cold front that will deliver a reinforcing shot of cold air by the second half of next week.

