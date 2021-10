BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) - Louisiana State University and Head Coach Ed Orgeron agreed to part ways after more than four seasons as the leader of the LSU Football program that includes National Championship win in 2019, as first reported by Sports Illustrated.

LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward will lead a national search for the next head coach for the LSU program, but Orgeron, according to the report, will stay on to coach the Tigers through the end of the 2021 season.