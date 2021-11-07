Cold mornings, Lots of sunshine for the next three days | Central AL Forecast

For tonight, expect to see a clear sky and another cold evening. Temperatures will drop quickly after sunset into the 40s, and we’ll wake up to upper 30s across much of the area tomorrow morning. Calm winds, no chance of rain overnight.

For tomorrow, we have another beautiful fall day on tap with abundant sunshine and no clouds. High pressure will remain situated over the area, so get outside and enjoy it! Daytime highs in the lower 70s. Light North breeze at 5 mph, no chance of rain.

No big changes expected for Tuesday or Wednesday — high pressure continues to remain the dominant weather feature for the region. That means more sunshine and near-average temperatures for early November: highs in the 70s, lows in the 40s.

Our next rain maker will start nosing its way in from the Northwest as a cold front approaches. Clouds will start increasing late on Wednesday, light showers should begin Thursday morning, and heavier rain and isolated storms will be possible Thursday evening. Fortunately for us, the area of low pressure pushing the cold front in will be too far North for us to worry about possible severe weather. We are only expecting a quick burst of rain & weak thunderstorms and that’s it. Drying out Friday morning.

Cloud cover should remain fairly thick overhead for Friday afternoon, as well as for part of Saturday. On the plus side, rain chances will be much lower for these days with mainly dry conditions expected. Cooler temperatures sticking around for next weekend…lows back into the 40s Saturday morning, followed by 30s next Sunday morning.

