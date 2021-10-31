Chilly Halloween tonight! Quiet week ahead, some rain expected Wednesday/Thursday | Central AL Forecast

Happy Halloween, Central Alabama…for tonight, expect a clear sky and cool temperatures if you’re out trick-or-treating with no chance of rain. 50s before midnight, mid to upper 40s for our overnight lows tonight…

For tomorrow, we’re expecting more sunshine with a few passing clouds. Light North winds continue at 5 to 10 mph with cool, near-average temperatures for the first day of November. No chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

For Tuesday, clouds will begin increasing ahead of our next cold front. Those clouds will keep our temperatures a few degrees cooler during the day. 10% chance of an isolated shower. Otherwise, mainly dry and cloudy with morning lows in the 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

For Wednesday, we’ll see a generally overcast sky with a 20% chance of isolated showers. Again, those clouds will keep temperatures even cooler with highs only in the lower 60s — much like we saw earlier this weekend.

By Thursday, our next cold front arrives and brings with it a 60% chance of scattered showers. We are NOT expecting any thunderstorms with this system — only light to moderate rain. Temperatures will cool off quickly by Thursday night, enough to where we’re forecasting lows in the lower 40s next Friday morning.

For next weekend, a strong push of cold air is expected to move in Friday night, possibly leading to patchy frost developing in parts of North Alabama Saturday morning. This will be the first time of the season we see lows drop into the 30s, and that trend will continue for Sunday morning as well. Otherwise, mostly sunny and chilly all weekend long with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

