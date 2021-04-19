Central AL Forecast: Warmer Tomorrow, Cooling Down Quickly Wednesday. Frost Possible Thursday!

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and chilly. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Grab a jacket or a sweater if you’re heading out!





Tuesday will be another pleasant and warmer day as the area of high pressure moves east of Alabama. This will bring back return flow, or Southerly winds across the state. The Southerly winds will bring in some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. We will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

A cold front will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will likely bring a few brief showers to the Northern half of the area early Wednesday morning. Overall, however, the rain chance is very low with this front as it sweeps by–this should be a mainly dry cold front.

Showers will have faded away completely by 9 a.m. Wednesday, and the cooler air will come rushing in behind the front.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Wednesday night will be mainly clear and cold for April. Lows will be in the lower 30s with a light freeze in the typical colder spots. Birmingham will be in the upper 30s with some frost. You will need to protect your plants!

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will bring us numerous showers and some thunderstorms on Saturday. It is still too early to stay if we will have any severe weather. The threat for severe weather will depend on if a warm front moves up from the Gulf and a deeper trough of low pressure can move across the region. However, we could see a few strong storms. They will produce heavy rain and some gusty winds. We could pick up 1-2″ of rain on Saturday. Stay tuned for updates all week. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

The rain will continue Saturday night as the cold front moves through. Sunday will become partly cloudy, breezy and less humid as the front moves away from Alabama. High temperatures do not cool down as we stay in the lower to mid 70s.

GEICO 500 at Talladega: Right now, the main race on Sunday at 1:00 PM looks to be good and dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

