Central AL Forecast: Upper 80s & Dry Tomorrow & Wednesday, Scattered Storms Thursday

Closing out our Memorial Day Weekend with another beautiful afternoon across Central Alabama! Seeing a mix of clouds & sunshine out there with slightly warmer temperatures than yesterday. Many spots have reached the lower 80s today. Temperatures remain mild overnight as our warming trend continues to start off the work week tomorrow…

For tonight, expect to see a partly cloudy sky & a pleasant, quiet evening. Temperatures dropping into the upper 60s after 10 p.m. Overnight lows in the upper 50s near places like Hamilton, Cullman, and Gadsden. Those of us farther South seeing lows in the lower 60s. Light East wind at 3 to 5 mph, NO chance of rain.





For tomorrow, temperatures continue warming up as winds prevail to the Southeast. Getting a mix of clouds & sunshine with mostly dry conditions. Can’t completely rule out stray afternoon showers…not a very high chance, though. 10 to 20% chance of rain areawide. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.





For Wednesday, our rain chances will continue to increase as scattered thunderstorms develop to our West in Mississippi. They will most likely be tracking towards the state line with AL Wednesday afternoon, entering into our Western counties late in the day. Otherwise, most of us will stay partly cloudy & warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Our best chance of seeing a solid day of wet weather comes on Thursday as scattered showers & storms likely develop across the entire region. These will likely produce heavy rain & frequent lightning, along with brief gusty winds. At this time, however, no organized severe weather is expected. Plan on skipping the pool Thursday, and hanging on to your umbrellas! More rain expected heading into Friday & Saturday with more afternoon thunderstorms likely.





Looking ahead at your 7 Day Forecast, next weekend looks very typical early June — hit and miss showers & storms, along with upper 80s & high humidity.

