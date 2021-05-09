Central AL Forecast: Thundershowers Tonight, More rain to start the week.

Sunday Afternoon Update: ⛈Thundershowers starting to creep in after a warm, windy Mother’s Day.



☔️Plan on needing your umbrella for tonight, tomorrow, Tuesday, AND Wednesday! Full Forecast coming up at 5:45 on @CBS_42. #alwx pic.twitter.com/2Wz3buSrq2 — Griffin Hardy (@GriffinHardyWX) May 9, 2021

Happy Mother’s Day, y’all! We got to enjoy a mainly quiet Sunday afternoon today with sunshine alongside a strong Southwest breeze. Winds are currently gusting up to 30 mph out there, and will likely continue to do so overnight tonight as thundershowers move into Central AL through the overnight hours…

Expect to see waves of gusty showers & thunderstorms move in after 7 p.m. tonight, continuing through around midnight Monday morning. We’re expecting an occasional clap of thunder as well as brief wind gusts approaching 30 to 40 mph, but any form of organized severe weather is unlikely at this time.





Most of this rain will have faded away in coverage by 4 a.m. tomorrow morning. Plan on slick roadways on your way into work or school tomorrow, but the rain itself should be out of the way.

There is a decent chance tomorrow of more showers & thunderstorms popping up during the afternoon–NOT a widespread chance, though. Some of us will save brief waves of rain, others will not. The highest chance overall will be for places along & South of I-20/59…including places like Clanton, Harpersville, Talladega, Alexander City, etc. NO severe weather expected.





As the upper-air pattern remains mostly zonal for Tuesday & Wednesday, rain chances are expected to stick around for the first half of the week. Plan on hanging on to your umbrella! As the unsettled weather continues, an overcast sky will keep temperatures below-average for this time of year. For us, that means overnight & morning lows in the 50s, highs in the 70s through Wednesday. Drier conditions expected to return Thursday & Friday.





For next weekend, we’ve got a GREAT forecast on tap…temperatures will rebound upward back to the 80s, and we’ll see lots of sunshine with little to no chance of rain. Any outdoor plans you have should be good to go for the weekend!

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow all of the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!