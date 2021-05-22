Central AL Forecast: Summer Heat Cranking Up! Hot, Dry Stretch Continues Next Week.

🌡Saturday afternoon forecast…HEAT is the big story!



Summer heat is kicking into high gear as we close out the weekend tomorrow! A strong upper-level ridge will remain situated directly over Alabama…for us, that means dry conditions & above-average temperatures will be the main theme for tomorrow’s forecast…

In the tropics department, we officially have our first named tropical storm of 2021: Tropical Storm Ana. This small low-level circulation is situated off the East Coast, about 750 miles of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. This storm is NOT expected to gain much strength at all over the next 48 hours, and will track East out into the open waters of the North Atlantic. In other words, this storm will not impact the US in any measurable fashion.





Back at home for tonight, expect a pleasant quiet evening across the region with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain mild through the overnight hours…expect 70s after sunset, morning lows in the upper 60s. Calm winds, NO chance of rain.

For tomorrow, no big changes from today’s weather, with the exception of HOT afternoon highs–about 5° than today. Expect the mercury to top out in the low to mid 90s tomorrow afternoon with more sunshine than not. If there’s good news for us, it’s that our dew points will be relatively LOW tomorrow in the upper 50s. That means it will NOT be very humid, thus not an oppressive heat. NO chance of rain, light North winds at 5 mph.

Strong upper-level ridging will keep our high temperatures unusually high for at least the next WEEK. Expect it to stay in the mid 90s for Monday, Tuesday, AND Wednesday. With strong ridging comes persistent dry conditions as well, so expect the rain to hold off too during this late-May hot spell.

If you’ve got a pool nearby, this is the week for you! You’ll probably not want to be anywhere else to beat the heat…rain chances will stay below 20% through next Saturday, so we won’t have to worry about any pop-up storms getting in the way.

Our Storm Team 7 Day forecast is in full-on summer mode. Highs in the 90s, lows in the 60s & 70s. The strong ridging we’ll see early this coming week will start to lighten up a bit by next weekend, but with that doesn’t come much of any noticeable changes. Only difference there will be increasing humidity & cloud cover, starting around Friday & Saturday. Stay hydrated out there.

