Central AL Forecast: Summer Heat Coming Back. Mainly Sunny, Dry Through Thursday.

Beautiful Memorial Day Weekend in Alabama! Seeing nothing but sunshine out there across the board, with comfortable, cooler than average temperatures this Sunday afternoon. Most of us have topped out in the mid 70s today, and tomorrow begins our warming trend back towards summer heat…

For tonight, we’ll still be a touch on the cooler side under a mostly clear sky. Hour by hour, we’re looking at 60s in Birmingham after 9 p.m. and 50s after midnight. Morning lows still chilly for the end of May–most spots near 50° just before sunrise tomorrow. Light East winds at 3 to 5 mph, NO chance of rain.





For our Memorial Day, our day-by-day warming trend continues. As winds gradually veer to the Southeast, temperatures will be noticeably warmer in the afternoon as highs climb into the mid 80s. More sunshine than clouds across most of the region, NO chance of rain. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph.





No major changes expected heading into Tuesday…the only main difference will be increasing clouds, and even warmer high temperatures. Most spots will get close to 90° for afternoon highs–something we expect for the beginning of June. Partly cloudy sky, no considerable chance of rain.

Our next best chances for rain will start coming back on Thursday, due to increasing humidity and slightly lower surface pressure. Expect to see scattered showers & storms Thursday afternoon. Rain chances areawide for Thursday at 60%. More showers & storms expected for Friday, with the wet weather holding into the start of next weekend.





The second half of our 7 Day Forecast looks a lot more typical for early June…decent chances of showers & storms everyday, along with highs in the upper 80s.

