Central AL Forecast: Staying Cloudy Tonight, Showers & Storms Tomorrow. Unsettled Through Thursday.

Capped off our Mother’s Day with a round of springtime thunderstorms last night! We saw the rain let up over most of Central Alabama this afternoon, but clouds have stayed thick overhead. Expect the sky to remain overcast through the overnight hours, and maybe grabbing a light pullover if you’re heading out…

Temperatures dropping into the low 60s tonight under that mostly cloudy sky. By tomorrow morning, many spots will have cooled down to the upper 50s. That’s roughly close to our average low temperatures for early May. Maybe a sprinkle here & there tonight, but nothing heavy expected: Rain chance at a mere 20% areawide.

Better chances of showers & thunderstorms return to Central Alabama late tomorrow morning, and for most of tomorrow afternoon. Plan ahead on a wet drive home from work or school Tuesday! NO severe weather is expected, but be on the lookout for a few flashes of lightning tomorrow afternoon. When thunder ROARS, go INDOORS!

Heavier rain is expected to continue tomorrow night. Again, no severe weather expected, but still a few lightning strikes & rumbles of thunder possible.





We’ll see the rain lighten up a bit early Wednesday morning, but that will NOT be the end to this week’s wet weather. A few more light showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. It’s not until late Thursday that the majority of us see the rain clear out of the area.





While our weather stays dreary through Thursday, the added clouds & rainfall will keep our temperatures cooler than average. For us, that means morning low temperatures in the mid 50s, and afternoon highs only topping out in the 70s at best. Our average high temperature for early May is around 80°. It won’t be until Saturday that we see a warm-up to the 80s, followed by more 80s for Sunday & Monday.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!