Central AL Forecast: More Sunshine Tomorrow, Turning Humid Next Week

Beautiful Saturday afternoon in Central Alabama! Tons of sunshine, mild afternoon highs in the upper 70s & lower 80s. Enjoy it while it lasts…we’ve got increasing humidity in our forecast heading into next week…

For tonight, expect a quiet, mostly clear evening with mild temperatures through the overnight hours. Dropping to the 60s after 9 p.m., morning lows in the middle 50s tomorrow morning. Calm winds, no chance of rain.

For our Sunday, more of the same is on tap. Partly to mostly sunny skies over the region, slightly warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Plenty of fair weather cumulus clouds. Highs in the lower 80s, no chance of rain.

Looking ahead to next week, rain chances are at a minimum…can’t totally rule out a few stray afternoon showers, but the vast majority of us will be rain-free each day. More clouds than sunshine expected Tuesday and Wednesday, but not quite enough lift in the atmosphere for us to see scattered showers. Therefore, our daily rain chances only top out at 20% this week.

Another main theme in our forecast aside from the dry conditions will be a gradual warming trend next week. The humidity will start to noticeably go up every day, as well as our afternoon high temperatures. Each day, our highs will get warmer by about 1 to 2°, eventually putting us in the upper 80s by next weekend. We can’t quite call that “summer mode”, but we’re definitely edging our way closer to that classic summer pattern we’re familiar with in Alabama!



