Central AL Forecast: Gorgeous Holiday Weekend. Warming Back Up Next Week.

Quite the push of cooler air in Central AL as we start our Memorial Day Weekend! Current temperatures are about 10° BELOW average for this time of year, with today’s highs in the low to mid 70s. Plan on grabbing a jacket before you head out tonight as we turn a little chilly overnight into Sunday morning…

Expect a mostly clear sky tonight in Birmingham along with a light North breeze. Temperatures dropping into the 50s by 11 p.m., and we’ll keep cooling down into tomorrow morning. Some spots just before sunrise tomorrow will even see 40s, including places like Hamilton, Cullman, and Gadsden. NO chance of rain tonight.





Beautiful, mild afternoon tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s. More sunshine than clouds overhead. Light North breeze, NO chance of rain.





A warming trend will become more noticeable on Memorial Day Monday, as most spots across the region see highs return to more seasonable levels in the mid 80s. Humidity will remain mostly low as well. Mostly sunny, NO chance of rain.

Dry conditions expected to prevail while our warming trend continues…no chance of rain through Tuesday, small 30% chance of rain returns on Wednesday. Highs back to near 90° with higher humidity expected as well. Expect to see scattered showers & thunderstorms Thursday.

