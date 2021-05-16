Central AL Forecast: Dry Stretch Begins. Summer on the Horizon Late This Week.

Another gorgeous late-spring afternoon in Central Alabama today! Abundant sunshine, lots of green out there, and warm afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s. As we head into this upcoming week, expect the heat to begin cranking up, along with the humidity, as our weather starts switching to “summer mode” late in the week…

For tonight, no major changes are expected from what we’ve become used to the past few days. Looking at a mostly clear sky overnight tonight, along with slightly cool temperatures after 10 p.m. Morning lows cooling down to the upper 50s tomorrow. No chance of rain, light SE winds at 3 to 5 mph.





Tomorrow will be the start of a long-term warming trend that we’ll observe day-by-day this week. We’ll continue to see mostly sunshine, along with a mix of clouds overhead. Highs will reach the mid 80s tomorrow, with a light SE wind at 5 to 10 mph. NO chance of rain expected.

As Southeast winds prevail heading into Tuesday, we’ll likely see just enough moisture funnel into the region for a few spotty showers to develop. This will most likely be over the Western half of Alabama late Tuesday morning, early Tuesday afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, however…our rain chances areawide are only 20% at best. Otherwise, expect to see partly to mostly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Given our expected upper-level pattern this week, Tuesday will be the last day with ANY considerable rain chance for the rest of the week. A strong upper-level ridge will begin developing over the region starting Wednesday & Thursday. For us, that means afternoon highs beginning to climb further into the upper 80s, and more sunshine than not. That pattern appears to be on lock as we close out the week Friday & head into the weekend.





Our first 90° of the year appears to be coming our way this weekend. Right now, we’re forecasting a high of 90 in Birmingham this Sunday…other places farther South may see their first 90° day on Saturday…classic summer weather is heading our way soon!

Historically, for us, this is very close to when we normally see our first 90° day of the year. On average, the first 90° of the year in Birmingham is May 22nd. The earliest day in the year we’ve ever hit 90° was March 21st, back in 1907. The latest day in the year was July 1st, back in 1983. With all of that being said, it looks like summer is coming to Alabama right on schedule this year.

