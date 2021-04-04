Central AL Forecast: Warming trend continues, Rain and storms next week

After another cold start to the day, we had absolutely perfect weather for Easter Sunday with temperatures in the 70s, full sunshine, and low humidity. For tonight, clear and not as cold as low dip into the lower and middle 40s.

NEXT WEEK: The ridge will slide to the southeast and this will shift our winds more out of the south. This will help to bring warmer air up off the Gulf of Mexico. So, it will be in the upper 70s, near 80 both Monday and Tuesday.

Next chance of rain arrives midweek. For now, it appears Tuesday will stay dry. But, expect rain and storms Wednesday into Thursday. We will monitoring this for the potential for severe weather. We will dry back out at the end of the week. No major cool down in the forecast!

