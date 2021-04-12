Central AL Forecast: Cloudier, Still Warm Tomorrow; Showers and Storms Wednesday

Coming off a beautiful spring afternoon in Central Alabama! Most spots climbed into the lower 80s for our highs today–that’s about 10° above normal for today’s date. Fortunately, though, the humidity has stayed very low out there. That means it feels comfortable, with still little to no clouds overhead. We stay quiet & comfortable tonight before clouds begin rolling in tomorrow morning…

For our hourly temperatures, we’re looking at 60s after 9 p.m., and we’ll keep with the 60s until early tomorrow morning. Mostly clear sky with calm winds…most spots seeing lows tomorrow morning in the low to mid 50s. NO chance of rain overnight.

More clouds will be the main theme for tomorrow’s forecast. They’ll begin building in from the West just after sunrise. Despite the cloud cover, rain chances appear to be holding off in large part with the vast majority of us staying bone dry tomorrow.

As winds pick up out of the SSW at around 10 mph, warmer temperatures will be sticking around for the afternoon. Expect to see afternoon highs again in the lower to even mid 80s tomorrow. NO chance of rain.

Our next round of springtime rain arrives late Wednesday morning. A cluster of scattered showers & thunderstorms will be moving in from Mississippi at around 9 a.m. These showers will turn briefly heavy at times, and may bring some occasional gusty winds and lightning, but we are NOT expecting any sort of severe weather Wednesday at this time.

Scattered moderate to heavy rainfall will continue for Wednesday afternoon. We’ll start to see that rain subside as it passes into Georgia by around 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

We’ll most likely get a break in the rainfall for Thursday, but regrettably there are still small chances of rain that will linger in the forecast for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Towards the weekend, we generally will NOT see much in the way of heavy rain, but we will see occasional showers and a mostly cloudy sky for our general pattern.

As far as this week’s temperatures go, tomorrow will be the only day this week where temperatures will trend above average. If you’re a fan of the 80s, be sure to get out there & enjoy it! We’ll be trending cooler, and closer to average for the remainder of the week ahead (average high in Birmingham for mid-April is around 73°). Temperatures will stay at or just below average through the weekend and into next week.

