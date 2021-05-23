Central AL Forecast: Air Quality Alert for Birmingham Metro; Turning HOT This Week

AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR JEFFERSON & SHELBY COUNTIES…an AQI of 103 is forecasted for tomorrow in Jefferson in Shelby Counties, due to expected high ozone concentrations from vehicle emissions. Those that fall into groups with sensitive respiratory systems–i.e. children, elderly, or those with asthma or allergies–are advised to limit outdoor exposure as much as possible tomorrow.

For our forecast tonight, expect a pleasant, quiet evening with a mostly clear sky over Central Alabama. Calm winds, no chance of rain. Morning lows tomorrow expected in the lower to middle 60s.





A strong upper-level ridge has kept our weather quiet all weekend long…that same ridge keep the sunshine with us most of this week. It will also push afternoon highs WAY up into the lower & middle 90s for the first time of the year. Expecting a high of 94° in Birmingham–that’s 10° ABOVE normal for this time of year. We’re also expecting tomorrow to be a “dry heat” with lower overall humidity. Light NW winds at 5 mph, NO chance of rain.





The main story for most of this week’s forecast will be the HEAT…forecast highs in Birmingham will stay in the middle 90s for the entire work week as upper-level ridging holds firm over the Deep South. There’s a chance we may tie or even break records with this coming heat wave…current records for this week’s dates are in the middle 90s as well.

On the plus side, much like what we’re expecting tomorrow, most of us can still expect a “dry heat” with dew points remaining fairly LOW in the 50s. Towards the end of the week, however, we’ll start to notice a slight increase in the humidity as dew points climb into the lower to middle 60s.

As far as our rain chances go for the upcoming week, don’t expect your lawn to catch a break anytime in the short-term…rain chances will not exceed 30% until next Saturday. With the increasing humidity, highs will even out in the lower 90s to upper 80s next weekend.

