Central AL Forecast: A hot and humid weekend with only a few pop-up storms

Tonight will be mostly clear and a little muggy. Lows will range from the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will be over the Southeast U.S. This will bring back southerly winds to the Birmingham area, and that will make it more humid. There will also be an upper-level low moving west along the northern Gulf Coast. This will aid in bringing in the humid air along with setting off some thunderstorms. Saturday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms popping up with the heating of the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90°.

Sunday will be warm and more humid with a little better chance for afternoon spotty showers and thunderstorms as the low moves west. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Next Week Outlook: The area of high pressure will stay northeast of Alabama and along the U.S. East Coast. This will keep us warm and humid with a daily chance for showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. Another upper-level low will move across the Gulf Coast Wednesday and Thursday. This will help set off scattered showers and storms each day. A trough of low pressure north of Alabama will help to set off more scattered thunderstorms on Friday. Daily high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90°.

Tropical Update: A strong tropical wave is now over the far eastern Atlantic off Africa. It is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms as it moves northwest into the central Atlantic. Conditions will be only somewhat favorable for development in the next few days as it moves over relatively cool ocean temperatures. Forecast models show this disturbance could try to briefly become a tropical depression once it is in the central Atlantic. However, the chance of development is low according to the NHC.





