Central AL Forecast: 90s Continue, Spotty Showers & Storms Possible Late This Week

Turning into another HOT afternoon across Central Alabama–most spots topping out today in the low 90s. A few tiny showers have sprung up on radar in parts of East Alabama…but most of us have managed to stay dry. Better chances of summer showers & thunderstorms expected over the next couple of days…

For tonight, expect a mostly clear sky & warm temperatures overnight. NO chance of rain, calm winds. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.





For tomorrow, chances of afternoon showers go up, mostly across the Western half of Alabama. Our best chance for rain will be in the afternoon & early evening in these areas. Temperatures still on the hotter side, afternoon highs in the upper 80s/low 90s. Rain chance in Birmingham of 30%.





Some changes in our forecast from yesterday–overall, our rain chances will steadily go up as we head into Thursday & Friday. This will mostly come in the form of pop-up afternoon thunderstorms, an all too familiar sight in Alabama during the summer months! Not everyone will see rain, but those that do can expect brief heavy downpours & occasional lightning. Drying out as we start our Memorial Day Weekend.

Not too bad of a forecast for Day 2 of the SEC Baseball Tournament! Definitely STAY HYDRATED & keep your sunscreen ready, though–highs again in the low 90s with a partly to mostly sunny sky.

For our Memorial Day Weekend, expect the heat to ease off a bit with highs mostly in the upper 80s instead of the 90s, along with more sunshine than not. Slightly less humidity, and very little chance of rain. More clouds expected to roll in on Memorial Day Monday, highs in the lower 80s.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!