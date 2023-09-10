TONIGHT: Comfortable and clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Getting a bit toasty into the afternoon. Not too humid, but some spots will sneak into the low 90s by mid afternoon. A few isolated downpours are possible in the afternoon, especially along and east of I-65, but most spots miss out on rain.

TUESDAY: A few scattered showers and storms as a cold front pushes across the state. Not everyone will see rain, but a few spots get some showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Cooler air moves into Central Alabama to finish out the work-week. Highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s will round out the second half of the week. Rain chances will be low, but not zero. We’ll keep a small chance for isolated downpours in the forecast.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Relatively comfortable weather expected into the weekend. A few widely scattered showers and storms possible, but no washouts expected. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

