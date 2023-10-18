WEDNESDAY: A cool morning will give way to a gorgeous afternoon across Alabama. Highs reach the 70s in Central Alabama this afternoon under a sunny sky, with a south breeze helping those temperatures finally get over the 70° hump. We stay clear this evening, with temperatures dropping into the 50s overnight and into the 40s in some spots before daybreak Thursday.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: A cold front approaches the state triggering showers Thursday into Friday. We could see a few showers as early as mid to late morning Thursday, but the bulk of the rain will fall Thursday night. That means Thursday night football games may be a bit on the soggy side. Rain continues into the first half of the day Friday, but begins to taper off through the afternoon and evening. Highs still reach the low 70s Saturday but with all the cloud cover and rain through the first half of Friday we’ll keep highs shy of 70°.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Behind the front and the rain, gorgeous weather returns as we head into the weekend. Beautiful Fall days with a clear sky, cool mornings, and mild afternoons with tons of sunshine will be the norm from the weekend into much of next week. Morning lows will start out in the 40s and low 50s both Saturday and Sunday, with afternoon highs in the mid 70s. A few spots might sneak up to 80° Saturday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: Gorgeous weather continues into next week, with no major changes to the weekend pattern through at least Thursday. Expect mild and sunny days and cool and clear nights. Our next chance of rain would likely be with a late cold front as we head into next Friday, but with that being beyond the 7 day forecast we’ll continue to fine-tune that forecast as we head through the next couple of days.

Storm Team 7 Day