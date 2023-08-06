Storms decrease in coverage this evening, although remaining showers and a few rumbles of thunder will continue past sunset.

We are Weather Aware for Monday: Strong to severe storms arrive during the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging wind, large hail, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning are all possible. East Alabama, from Birmingham to Anniston and Gadsden is currently under an Enhanced Risk (3/5). The rest of Central Alabama is under a Slight Risk (2/5).

NEXT WEEK: The summertime pattern continues into next week. There is a bit of a drop in temperatures mid-week, where highs may stay shy of 90°, but it will remain sticky and warm. Heat index values range from 95°-105° through the week. Scattered afternoon showers and storms are likely each day.

BACK TO SCHOOL:

Timing out storms each day of the school week in a pattern like this is tough. I will say it appears on Monday there may be some showers and storms during the school day. Scattered storms are likely on the first day of school for pretty much everyone starting back this week. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, with a heat index between 94° and 105°.

