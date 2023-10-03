TODAY: Chilly this morning, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s to start the day. A mostly sunny sky and dry air in place will allow temperatures to climb into the 80s this afternoon, with highs ranging from 84°-90° across Central Alabama.

THROUGH THURSDAY: No significant changes to our weather pattern through Thursday. Dry air in place and lots of sunshine will lead to afternoon highs in the mid 80s in the afternoons, but that same clear sky and dry air will allow for efficient cooling into the evenings, bringing morning lows ranging from the upper 50s to mid 60s.

FRIDAY COLD FRONT: An honest to goodness Fall cold front arrives Friday across Alabama. That front will likely trigger at least a few isolated showers. Having said that, with the dry air in place and abnormally dry stretch we’ve been in, it appears highly unlikely many spots will see meaningful rainfall. We’ve put low rain chances on Friday to account for the potential for some nuisance showers that could impact your day, but no drought relief is expected with this slim rain chance. Several spots miss rain entirely, and no one in Alabama sees more than a third of an inch of rain. Behind this front, a significant cool-down is on the way.

FALL WEATHER THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures plummet this weekend behind Friday’s front. We will start Saturday morning in the 40s and 50s across Central Alabama. There’s no change to the dry weather coming with this. It will stay sunny and bone-dry, but temperatures only reach the upper 60s and low 70s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Sunday morning will be similar to Saturday morning, with temperatures starting out in the 40s, with perhaps a few spots in North Alabama sneaking below 40° briefly.

WORSENING DROUGHT CONDITIONS: The forecast looks pleasant this week, but with little to no rainfall across the state through the next 7 days, drought conditions will expand and worsen across the state. Currently, over 3/4 of the state is included in at least the lowest category within the drought monitor. Relatively warm afternoons are in the forecast through Thursday, along with a sunny sky and dry air. This will likely lead to rapidly expanding and worsening drought conditions through the week. While there remains the chance for some isolated showers with Friday’s front and a cool-down this weekend, no relief from drought conditions is in sight through at least the next 10 days.

Storm Team 7 Day