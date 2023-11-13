MONDAY: Cloudy in the morning, but dry. Temperatures climb through the day from the 40s and 50s into the 60s, with sunshine returning in the afternoon. A pleasant day! Clouds begin to fill back in this evening, with temperatures back into the 50s after sunset. A stray sprinkle or two possible late overnight well south of I-20, but most stay dry until Tuesday. Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Rain returns to the forecast mid-week across Alabama. Much of Tuesday will be dry, but a few sprinkles will be possible as early as the morning for areas south of I-20. Light rain is more likely Tuesday from late afternoon into the evening. Highs in the 60s Tuesday, but with more widespread rain Wednesday, highs only reach the 50s. We’ll climb back into the 60s Thursday with scattered showers possible.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: A slim chance for a shower through the first half of Friday, then drier and looking pleasant for the weekend. Highs in the mid to upper 60s, with a shot of cool air by Sunday morning dropping lows into the 40s. Morning lows Friday and Saturday in the 50s.

