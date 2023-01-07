TONIGHT: Rain will be ongoing along and northwest of I-59 tonight, with some of that rain beginning to slide further south as we approach sunrise Sunday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but we expect storms to behave themselves. No severe weather or flooding is in the forecast. Lows dip into the 40s and 50s.

SUNDAY: Rain becomes more widespread through the morning and early afternoon. Showers with a few embedded thunderstorms are likely through the day. Rainfall totals between one half inch and one inch possible, with higher amounts across far northern Alabama approaching 2 inches in some isolated locations. Persistent rain and cloud cover will keep high temperatures in the mid 60s. The rain exits East-Central Alabama by early evening, and we begin to dry out Sunday night. Cooler air builds in behind the rain, with temperatures falling into the 30s before sunrise Monday.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Cool mornings will give way to mild and comfortable afternoons. Plenty of sunshine through each day. Mornings start out in the 30s and 40s, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s each afternoon.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Another cold front approaches the state towards the end of the work-week. There remains some model disagreement among timing and intensity of this next round of rain and storms. Our window for rain looks to currently be from late morning Thursday to late evening Friday, but we should be able to narrow down the timing some in the coming days as the forecast models come into better agreement. This round does not appear overly impressive from a severe weather standpoint, and it appears any organized severe activity will be unlikely. We’ll monitor rainfall with this round, though. Depending on where the heaviest rain falls, and how saturated spots are from previous rain over the previous 14 days, some minor flooding can’t be ruled out at this point. Again, this is something we won’t be able to be more specific about until we get much closer to the event.

NEXT WEEKEND: Cool and dry air builds back in for the weekend. Saturday looks to be chilly with high temperatures staying shy of 50°, with only a modest warmup of 5 or so degrees by Sunday.

Storm Team 7 Day