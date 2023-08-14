TONIGHT: Warm and very humid. Clouds increase overnight. Lows in the 70s. Slight chance of a shower or storm north of I-20 as a cold front slowly dips into the state from the northwest.

TUESDAY: The aforementioned front dives southeast through the state, triggering a few isolated showers and storms in Central Alabama through early afternoon. By Tuesday evening, the dry air will be winning out over us, but a few storms could be continuing into the early evening closer to the Highway 80/Interstate 85 corridor. High temperatures will be 10-15° cooler Tuesday than they were Monday, with the feels-like temperature as much as 35° cooler! A huge improvement!

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Comfortable weather (at least compared to today’s heat) will continue through mid-week. Relatively low humidity leads to a negligible heat index through Thursday. The air temperature is about how it will feel. Those air temperatures top out in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday, with a few spots sneaking up into the low 90s Thursday. Sunny and rain free weather is in the forecast through mid-week.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: Dry and sunny conditions continue, but the heat and humidity slowly build back in. Highs are back in the 90s for the end of the week, with a heat index back into the low 100s by the weekend.

